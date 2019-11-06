 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

More SeaBus trips cut, bus cancellations loom as Metro Vancouver transit strike continues

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Fourteen sailings have been cancelled and, for the first time, several busy pre-9 a.m. trips have been affected.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Commuters have been warned to expect some bus cancellations as job action by transit workers continues across Metro Vancouver, but SeaBus service connecting Vancouver and North Shore is already taking a hit.

Fourteen sailings have been cancelled and, for the first time, several busy pre-9 a.m. trips have been affected.

The cancellations are linked to an overtime ban affecting Unifor maintenance staff employed by Coast Mountain Bus Company, which manages Greater Vancouver transit on behalf of TransLink.

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor warns the overtime ban could soon be extended to transit drivers and SeaBus operators in a move that lead negotiator Gavin McGarrigle estimates could reduce service by as much as 15 per cent.

About 5,000 Unifor members launched job action Nov. 1, to back demands for improved wages, benefits and working conditions.

Talks broke off last Thursday, no new negotiations are scheduled and Premier John Horgan says there’s no role for the province to play at this point.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter