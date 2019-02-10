More than 12,000 customers in southern B.C. still without power following massive windstorm

More than 12,000 customers were still without power in British Columbia early Sunday morning following a windstorm.
BC Hydro says that at one point on Saturday, the storm knocked out power to more than 70,000 customers.
It was the second major windstorm to hit British Columbia in two months. A December windstorm was the most destructive in BC Hydro history, costing insurers more than $37-million
The hardest-hit areas this weekend were in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, along with southern Vancouver Island.
Environment Canada says the region isn’t out of the woods yet.
The Metro Vancouver area was subject to a special weather statement, with the national forecaster predicting a weaker storm.
The weather agency also says a arctic winds are set to slam the Sunshine Coast on Sunday with windchill values near -20.
