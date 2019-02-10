 Skip to main content

Canada More than 12,000 customers in southern B.C. still without power following massive windstorm

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

More than 12,000 customers in southern B.C. still without power following massive windstorm

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

More than 12,000 customers were still without power in British Columbia early Sunday morning following a windstorm.

BC Hydro says that at one point on Saturday, the storm knocked out power to more than 70,000 customers.

It was the second major windstorm to hit British Columbia in two months. A December windstorm was the most destructive in BC Hydro history, costing insurers more than $37-million

Story continues below advertisement

The hardest-hit areas this weekend were in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, along with southern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says the region isn’t out of the woods yet.

The Metro Vancouver area was subject to a special weather statement, with the national forecaster predicting a weaker storm.

The weather agency also says a arctic winds are set to slam the Sunshine Coast on Sunday with windchill values near -20.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter