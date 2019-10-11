 Skip to main content

British Columbia

More than 5,000 Coast Mountain Bus workers approve strike mandate, union says

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Unifor says more than 5,000 Metro Vancouver transit operators at the Coast Mountain Bus Co. have voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The union says the vote by Unifor Local 111 was 99 per cent in favour of striking after contract negotiations broke off Oct. 3.

The vote means a strike mandate is in effect for 90 days and transit users would receive 72-hour notice if job action occurs.

The union says it will continue to negotiate in good faith but is prepared to take job action if necessary.

Workers have been without a contract since March 31. Contract negotiations are set to resume Oct. 15.

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions.

