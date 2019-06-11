 Skip to main content

British Columbia Mother dog, nine puppies doing well after being rescued from sealed box at B.C. landfill

QUESNEL, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A border collie-husky mix and her nine, week-old puppies are seen in this undated handout photo.

A year-old border collie-husky mix and her nine, week-old puppies are doing well after being rescued from a sealed box dumped at a central British Columbia landfill.

The BC SPCA says in a news release that a Good Samaritan found the dogs last Wednesday at the landfill in Puntzi Lake, about 150 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

The mother and pups were taken to a vet in Puntzi Lake and then transferred to the SPCA facility in Quesnel, where suitable foster care was available.

Society spokeswoman Lorie Chortyk says the mother dog, now named Casey, is sweet, but timid and thin.

Chortyk says Casey is focused on caring for her five male and four female pups who are likely to have been just a day or two old when they were put in the box.

The SPCA is appealing for items ranging from puppy pads to small collars, and Chortyk says the society also wants information about who may have abandoned the dogs at the dump.

“There is no excuse for simply walking away from a pet and leaving (it) to die,” Chortyk said in the statement Tuesday.

“Abandoning animals is against the law and individuals can be prosecuted for their crime.”

Anyone who is struggling to care for an animal can reach out to the SPCA or a local rescue society, said Chortyk.

The SPCA release says the puppies will be ready for adoption when they are old enough to leave their mother – at about eight weeks of age.

