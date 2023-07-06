The mother-in-law of a woman killed in a mass stabbing at a North Vancouver, B.C., library two years ago has told a sentencing hearing that her attacker is a “monster” who stole from her son a life with the woman he loved.

Yannick Bandaogo, 30, pleading guilty this year to second-degree murder, several charges of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault over the March 2021 attack.

The murdered woman’s mother-in-law has told the British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster that her son and the victim had been planning to build a life together in Canada, and her death devastated everyone who knew the young woman.

She says Bandaogo “robbed” the victim’s families, in a statement prompting Bandaogo to momentarily bow his head.

The names of the murdered woman and her family are under a publication ban at the sentencing hearing, which began Wednesday and is scheduled to continue before Justice Geoffrey R.J. Gaul into Friday.

Bandaogo is facing a mandatory life sentence on the murder charge with a non-parole period to be determined by the judge.

Six people were injured in the attack in and around the Lynn Valley Library. The victims ranged in age from 22 to 78.