Motorcyclist hurt, another dies in separate crashes on southern B.C. highways

Motorcyclist hurt, another dies in separate crashes on southern B.C. highways

KAMLOOPS, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For the second time in as many days, a crash involving a motorcyclist closed a section of the Trans Canada Highway through southern British Columbia.

The latest crash happened early Thursday just east of Salmon Arm when a motorcycle collided with a pickup.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov says the motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in serious condition, while the driver of the pickup is unhurt.

A motorcyclist died Wednesday on Highway 1, 29 kilometres west of Revelstoke after colliding with a transport truck.

That stretch of the Trans Canada was closed for several hours Wednesday and Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm was also closed for a time Thursday.

The cause of both crashes remains under investigation.

