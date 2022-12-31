Passengers walk through a check-in area at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Dec. 26.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Mounties at Vancouver International Airport are investigating a threat made to a passenger aboard a flight from Edmonton.

The RCMP says officers from its YVR detachment responded to a report of a possible threat aboard a Flair Airlines flight shortly before midnight on Friday.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang issued a statement saying a passenger received “electronic communications” about a possible threat and alerted the authorities.

Hwang says any real or perceived threats are investigated to ensure the safety of the flight crew, passengers and the public.

The Mounties say officers boarded the flight at gate B29 when the plane landed in Vancouver and cleared the aircraft before passengers and crew were able to leave.

They say their investigation is “active and ongoing.”