Mounties investigating fatal stabbing outside courthouse in Prince George

The RCMP are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old woman outside the courthouse in Prince George on Thursday night.

The Mounties say they received a report of the stabbing around 10 p.m. and found the woman suffering from at least one stab wound.

They say officers administered first aid and the woman was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries Friday morning.

Prince George RCMP’s serious crime unit has been called in to lead the investigation and police say they’re looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

They did not release the woman’s identity.

