British Columbia

Mud slide prompts evacuation of six homes as rain saturates southern B.C.

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Local residents speak with a worker from the city as they look over the scene of a mud slide in Burnaby, B.C, Thursday, January, 23, 2020. The mudslide, which happened during a heavy rainstorm, prompted an evacuation of several homes in the area.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Relentless rain has set off a mudslide, swelled rivers and shut roads in southern British Columbia.

The slide near Burnaby Mountain forced the evacuation of six homes after a retaining wall failed.

Chris Bryan with the City of Burnaby says about 20 metres of a five to six-metre high wall gave way, damaging a garage on the adjacent property below.

He says a geotechnical engineer has been called in to determine if there is any further risk to the nearby homes.

The River Forecast Centre issued high streamflow advisories for rivers and streams on much of the west coast, including the North Shore, Fraser Valley and the southern end of Vancouver Island.

The warning means river levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly and minor flooding may occur in low-lying areas.

Total rain or snowfall in Metro Vancouver for January so far comes to 155.6 millimetres, compared with 164.2 millimetres for all of December.

Environment Canada said an intense frontal system moving through the south coast on Wednesday and Thursday brought heavy rain that caused flash floods and pooling water.

Numerous streets in Metro Vancouver were closed off Thursday as water rose when storm drains were overwhelmed.

