British Columbia

Murky skies forecast as more U.S. wildfire smoke drifts toward B.C.

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Smoke fills the sky and blankets the Vancouver skyline on Sept. 8, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Heat advisories have ended in British Columbia following several days of record breaking temperatures in some areas, but Environment Canada’s advisories about wildfire smoke still stand.

The weather office is maintaining smoky skies bulletins for most of Vancouver Island and all of the inner south coast and southern B.C., east to the Kootenay region.

The advisory says forecast models over the next 24 to 48 hours show the potential for long-range transport of smoke from dozens of wildfires in the northwestern United States.

Environment Canada’s air quality health index lists air quality at moderate to high risk for many parts of southern B.C., meaning those with health issues should reduce outdoor activities.

Weather data shows a high pressure ridge is lifting after bringing heat advisories for large sections of the province, but 12 records were set Thursday – including three that have stood since 1944.

Vancouver, Victoria and Pitt Meadows all saw their hottest day in 76 years, while records also fell on Vancouver Island, Sechelt, Squamish, Pemberton, West Vancouver, the Cariboo region of Puntzi Mountain and as far north as Mackenzie.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

