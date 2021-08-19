Nations Skate Youth rolls into Sumas First Nation to empower Indigenous kids through skateboarding

Open this photo in gallery Left: Jayce Jones, 8; Emery Walker, 7; Marcus Ned, 6; skate teacher Rose Archie, 39; Wyatt Ned, 10; and Chance Lamson, 7. Top: Carden Kelly-House, 8; Tiago Bermejo, 7; Harley Archibald, 7; and skate teacher Joe Buffalo, 45. Bottom: Levi Ratclif, 5; Jennica Pierre, 7; Parker Walker, 7; and Angelina Learmonth, 8. Top right: Quentin Kelly, 5 and Tristan Henry, 29, at a recent Nations Skate Youth workshop at Sumas First Nation in Abbotsford, B.C. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Nations Skate Youth is an Indigenous-led organization that uses skateboarding to empower First Nations youth to preserve their language, culture and traditions.

The non-profit group has held skateboarding workshops in nearly 20 First Nations communities, partnering with footwear company Vans and skateboarding retailers across Canada to provide kids with shoes and skateboards.

Open this photo in gallery Tristan Henry, left, Joe Buffalo and Rose Archie, founders and skate teachers of Nations Skate Youth speak to teenagers about their upbringing and the importance of their Indigenous culture at the workshop. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

They are also collaborating with The Squamish Nation Training & Trades Centre (known as Nexw7aystway), which prepares students for apprenticeships or jobs in the trades, to build skateboard ramps in Kamloops, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Archie, right, teaches Faith Turner, 16, how to put trucks on a skateboard. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Founded earlier this year by avid skateboarders Rose Archie, Joe Buffalo and brothers Dustin and Tristan Henry, the group aims to support youth mental health and invest in leaders of the future through the common interest of skateboarding, but also art and storytelling.

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Archie conducts a learn-to-skate session for Jennica Pierr, Levi Ratclif and Angelina Learmonth. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Participants say they’ve seen firsthand how Indigenous youth can find creativity and connection by getting involved in the sport.

Ms. Archie, 39, of Canim Lake, B.C., would hitchhike to her local skate park at a young age. For Mr. Buffalo, 45, a residential-school survivor from Maskwacis, Alta., skateboarding offered a path to heal from trauma.

Open this photo in gallery Kids head back to the skating workshop after a quick group photo session. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Photographer Jill Schweber visited one of Nations Skate Youth’s recent workshops at Sumas First Nation in Abbotsford, B.C. to capture a group of community kids learning to ride a board for the first time.

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Buffalo shows kids an advanced skating trick on a ramp. Nations Skate Youth is also collaborating with The Squamish Nation Training & Trades Centre (known as Nexw7aystway), which prepares students for apprenticeships or jobs in the trades, to build skateboard ramps in Kamloops, B.C. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Parker Walker, left, Harley Archibald and Chance Lamson get a feel of their skateboards under the watchful eyes of instructor Tristan Henry. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Archie lends a helping hand to Wyatt Ned on the skateboard ramp built by the students at The Squamish Nation Training & Trades Centre. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Buffalo fist bumps Levi Ratclif after a productive skating session. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Founded earlier this year, Nations Skate Youth aims to support youth mental health and invest in leaders of the future through the common interest of skateboarding, but also art and storytelling. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Buffalo is a direct descendent of Plains Cree chief Pitikwahanapiwiyin (Poundmaker), and a residential school survivor. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Archie is from Tsq’escemc - Canim Lake, B.C., and wants to encourage the importance of preserving Indigenous language, culture and traditions through the introduction of skateboarding in the Sumas First Nation. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Henry guides new skaters Clayton Ritchie and Jeremiah Kelly-House down the ramp. Jill Schweber/The Globe and Mail

