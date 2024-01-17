British Columbia-based utility company FortisBC says it has found the source of a gas leak at its Delta renewable natural gas plant in the community of Ladner.

A Tuesday evening news release says the minor leak is now under control and repairs are beginning.

It also says the strong smell can be attributed to an additive the company adds to the normally odourless gas so that any leaks can be quickly detected.

Although very pungent, the amount of the additive Mercaptan involved in the leak is not hazardous to inhale.

The statement also says the smell is expected to dissipate.

The nearby BC Ferries terminal is advising foot passengers to stay inside during their commute, while vehicle passengers should roll up their windows to avoid the smell.