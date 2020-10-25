NDP Leader John Horgan returns with majority government after calling election

Open this photo in gallery NDP headquarters is seen during election night where NDP leader John Horgan will address a media only event following the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, Saturday, October 24, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

NDP Leader John Horgan’s gamble, calling an early election amid the pandemic, has paid off and he will return to the B.C. legislature as premier of a majority government.

Mr. Horgan is the second premier in Canada to upgrade a minority government amid the pandemic, following in the footsteps of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives.

Even with a substantial number of ballots that will not be counted until November, the NDP were leading and elected in 54 seats just 90 minutes after the polls closed, giving Mr. Horgan enough to command a healthy majority in the 87 seat legislature.

Mr. Horgan called the snap election on Sept. 21, a year ahead of schedule, asking British Columbians to give him a stable majority government to manage the COVID-19 crisis. While the second wave of the virus arrived in the province, the government went into caretaker mode for 32 days as the politicians campaigned in a pandemic-inspired bubble.

Mr. Horgan called the vote while he was riding a wave of public confidence over his government’s management of the pandemic, led by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. That framed the ballot question around which party and leader would best get the province through COVID-19 and a long period of recovery.

The election ended 3½ years of B.C.'s minority government, led by the NDP with the support of the Green caucus.

The 2017 election made history. Voters delivered a split parliament with 43 Liberals, 41 New Democrats and three Greens. The Greens negotiated with both the incumbent Liberals and the NDP, but eventually settled on a deal to support a minority NDP government on budgets and other matters of confidence. The agreement ended 16 years of Liberal rule in B.C.

The 2020 campaign began six months after the B.C. Legislature united behind a pandemic response plan that would provide $6-billion in new funding to help individuals, communities and business.

But the stimulus funds for economic recovery targeting business were held back. Mr. Horgan announced a $2-billion recovery plan just four days before he called the election, and struggling small businesses say they are still waiting to see the funds flow.

The New Democrats spent much of the campaign touting their record in handling the pandemic to date, promising additional investments in health care as well as a onetime COVID-19 recovery benefit to families and individuals of up to $1,000. Mr. Horgan faced steady attacks by his rivals for the early election, which they described as purely opportunistic.

The NDP faced dissent, as well, over the appointment of Nathan Cullen, a high-profile white man, as the party’s candidate, in a riding where an Indigenous woman had sought the nomination. Mr. Horgan would later reprimand Mr. Cullen for “stupid” comments about a political rival who is Indigenous.

The Liberals' marquis promise to eliminate the PST for one year met with mixed responses. The Business Council of British Columbia had recommended a time-limited, 50-per-cent cut to the PST as a means of stimulating the economy, but the Liberal pledge went much further and would squeeze out other relief measures because of the $7-billion price tag in the first year.

The Liberals also struggled with embarrassing gaffes. Leader Andrew Wilkinson was silent for days after a video emerged showing him and other members of his caucus chuckling as a Liberal candidate, Jane Thornthwaite, offered a sexualized and belittling take on a female political rival. Mr. Wilkinson later said the remarks were inappropriate and that Ms. Thornthwaite had made a fool of herself.

Days later, he accepted the resignation of another Liberal candidate, Laurie Throness, who had suggested that an NDP election promise of free contraception was akin to eugenics. But the Liberal Leader was criticized for having ignored Mr. Throness’s long and controversial record, which included support for a Christian magazine that runs anti-LGBTQ articles.

The Green platform focused on both families and climate, including a promise of universal early education for three- and four-year-old children and a $1-billion innovation fund to shift to a zero-carbon economy, paid for by eliminating subsidies to fossil-fuel companies.

The campaign started just days after the BC Greens elected their new leader, Sonia Furstenau. The New Democrats alternated between ignoring Ms. Furstenau and attacking her. But after her strong performance in the Oct. 13 televised debate, the NDP focused on trying to win her seat. Mr. Horgan made multiple visits to her riding and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh campaigned for the NDP there as well.

Elections BC, to adapt to COVID-19 safety measures, promoted mail-in ballots and expanded advanced polling opportunities, leading to a surge in voting ahead of general election day. With 3.5 million registered voters, more than one million British Columbians had already voted ahead of Saturday.

That will spell a significant delay in the final election results, because the counting of mail-in ballots will not begin until at least 13 days after the polls close.



