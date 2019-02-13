NDP member of B.C. legislature committee on ride-hailing urged to quit because his father holds a taxi licence

British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals say a New Democrat member of the legislature must resign from a committee reviewing ride-hailing because his father holds a taxi licence.

Liberal Jas Johal says Delta North member Ravi Kahlon should quit the all-party select standing committee on Crown corporations.

Kahlon says his father Navroop Singh Kahlon has held a taxi licence in Victoria for almost 30 years, but that should not force him to quit.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee is preparing a report that would examine and make recommendations on the implementation of ride-hailing, and Johal says Kahlon’s participation doesn’t pass the perception of conflict “smell test.”

Kahlon says he has an open mind towards ride=hailing, but Johal says its introduction to B.C. is moving slowly as the government launches ongoing reviews despite overwhelming public support for the services such as Uber and Lyft.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena rejected Liberal suggestions that family ties could impact the review process, saying she makes final decisions not members of the committee.