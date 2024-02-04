Open this photo in gallery: Selina Robinson speaks at an announcement in Vancouver on July 20, 2023.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.

They say no NDP MLA or candidate for the next election is welcome in their sacred spaces until the premier takes action against Selina Robinson.

She has faced heavy criticism and calls to resign for days after saying Israel was founded on a “crappy piece of land.”

She has since apologized in a social media post, saying her comments were “disrespectful,” and she had been referring to the land having limited natural resources.

Eby has said that Robinson’s comments were wrong and hurtful and increase division in the province, but has not directly responded to questions regarding whether he considered firing her.

The letter from Muslim groups, dated Friday, says neither Robinson’s apology nor Eby’s response address the serious harm done to members of the community and argues Robinson has shown “blatant bigotry” that’s tarnished the reputation of the province and the NDP.

“Ultimately, what it comes down to is, does the B.C. NDP condone these attitudes toward any equity-deserving group, let alone Palestinian Arab and Muslim communities that are already at greater risk of harm?” the letter says