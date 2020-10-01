Greens say B.C. long-term care model must shift from for-profit facilities

The Green party says long-term care in British Columbia must shift away from taxpayer-funded, for-profit facilities.
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says tax dollars should not fund facilities that aim to make profit caring for older people in the province.
She says the Greens will deliver systemic changes to long-term care while other political parties are making promises during the campaign for the Oct. 24 election that only tinker around the edges.
New Democrat Leader John Horgan introduced plans to spend $1.4 billion over the next decade Wednesday to build new long-term care facilities, while Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says care workers must be adequately paid.
Furstenau says the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the issue of long-term care into the spotlight.
