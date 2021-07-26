 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

New COVID-19 cases surge in B.C. among the unvaccinated

Xiao Xu and Mike Hager
Vancouver
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People sit in a parking lot after receiving their vaccination for COVID-19 at a truck stop along highway 91 North in Delta, B.C., on June 16, 2021.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

New cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia have more than doubled since the province relaxed most of its health measures, a surge driven by an alarming rise in infections among unvaccinated people in the Interior.

During the past weekend, the Interior Health Authority added 155 new cases. The authority, which encompasses Kelowna and Kamloops, has a population of nearly 800,000 and is the fourth largest of the five regional authorities. By comparison, the health authorities that include Vancouver and Surrey – areas with more than a million people each – recorded 48 and 41 new cases, respectively, over the past three days.

It’s a trend that has had health officials concerned for more than a week. The vast majority of the new cases in the Interior are among those who are unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Lambda and Delta are in Canada: The five major COVID-19 variants explained

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

“Since British Columbia entered Step 3 of the reopening on July 1, approximately 70 per cent of the cases in Interior Health were in people who were not vaccinated, 26 per cent of cases were in people who were partially immunized, and 4 per cent of the cases were in people who had received two doses,” reads the statement sent by Interior Health last Friday.

It added that most of these cases are in adults between 20 and 39 years old.

Caroline Colijn, an infectious disease modeller at Simon Fraser University, said more transmission was inevitable as society reopened this summer across the province, but the rise in cases this month is a bit sharper than she expected. The overall number of cases is still low and it’s unclear how many of the cases are related to larger spreading events, she said, but pockets of unvaccinated people pose a big risk.

“People who are not vaccinated are at more risk – a lot more,” said Dr. Colijn, the Canada 150 Research Chair in Mathematics for Evolution, Infection and Public Health. “There are enough unvaccinated people and transmission rates are high enough, with Delta especially … that we could see a larger wave that does end up challenging health care.”

She added that even if 80 per cent of eligible adults are fully vaccinated, the latest science shows upwards of a tenth of these people may still be able to transmit the virus to others and act as a bridge to groups of unvaccinated people.

Last Friday, the province reported 112 new cases, the highest one-day total since mid-June. According to data released by BC Centre for Disease Control, the seven-day rolling average for cases in B.C. on July 4 was 36. A week later it was 46. A week after that it was 49 but then it went to 87 as of July 25.

Interior Health currently has the largest share of active cases in the province, accounting for 49 per cent of active cases, compared with 27 per cent in Fraser Health and 17 per cent in Vancouver Coastal.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Brian Taylor says his small town of Grand Forks, a 10-minute drive from B.C.’s border with eastern Washington State, was recently identified as a COVID-19 hotspot after upward of 20 young adults got the virus from wedding festivities in early July.

“A lot of it stems from a single social event,” Mr. Taylor told The Globe and Mail on Monday.

He said he doesn’t know what percentage of the roughly 9,000 people living in the wider Grand Forks region covered by the health authority are people who have not or will not get jabbed. However, he said his town of 4,000 people – a heavy mix of Vietnam War draft dodgers and the religious sect of Canadian Doukhobors whose ancestors were expelled from Imperial Russia – has largely embraced vaccination despite its countercultural history.

“Some people are continuing to be concerned but are getting vaccinated because it’s the right thing to do and they’re beginning to understand that,” said Mr. Taylor, who goes out in public wearing a pin stating he is “proudly vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Interior Health is also located in the area that’s been battling with some of the most serious wildfires in B.C. Last week, the health authority had to cancel COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Oliver and Osoyoos for two days because of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire. But Interior Health said its immunization campaign has not wavered even with the challenges the region is facing because of the various wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies