New evacuation order issued in B.C. as flooding affects central Interior

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Residents of 40 properties near Prince George, B.C., have been ordered out of their homes as the Chilako River and its tributaries continue to rise.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George issued an evacuation order Thursday night for properties along Upper Mud River road, about 30 kilometres southwest of Prince George.

Evacuees are being housed at two hotels in Prince George while the situation is assessed.

The River Forecast Centre posted flood warnings and watches for much of the central Interior, including the Cariboo, Chilcotin and waterways near Williams Lake, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake and Cache Creek.

Evacuation orders and alerts affect more than 400 people around the Village of Cache Creek while the Cariboo Regional District is maintaining its alert for 29 properties in the 150 Mile House area.

A landslide near Quesnel Thursday also forced the district to issue an evacuation order and alert for two properties, but there are no reports of injuries.

