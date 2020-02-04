New ‘presumptive-confirmed’ case of coronavirus identified in British Columbia

British Columbia has identified its second “presumptive-confirmed" case of the novel coronavirus.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that a woman in her 50s developed symptoms several days ago after receiving visitors from Wuhan.

The woman was assessed at the hospital and testing for the virus, known as 2019-nCoV, came back positive late Monday night. The woman is now in self-isolation at home and health officials are following up with the visitors, who are conscious of the outbreak and have minimized contact outside of the home, Dr. Henry said.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the new case is not a surprise to health officials.

“We did expect [it], with all of the work we’re doing with public health to monitor and assess people, and the low threshold that we have in the province to make sure we test anybody we have concerns about,” Dr. Henry said.

“It shows us that our system is working and that we have lots of measures in place to protect people and to detect anybody early who has this infection.”

The case is considered “presumptive-confirmed” because while a test in B.C. did turn up positive, the sample still must be sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for official confirmation.

“Samples have been sent there and I fully expect they will come back positive as well,” Dr. Henry said.

B.C.’s first case was a man in his 40s who developed mild symptoms in late January following a business trip to Wuhan. His case was announced last week; he has remained at home since then and is doing well.

Both patients reside in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Vancouver, Richmond, the North Shore, the Sunshine Coast, the Sea to Sky corridor, Powell River, Bella Bella and Bella Coola.

Story continues below advertisement

The new case brings Canada’s total to five.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

'