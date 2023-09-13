Open this photo in gallery: Damaged mobile homes and an emergency dike along the Coldwater River in early June, 2022. The catastrophic flooding of Merritt, B.C. in November, 2021 destroyed many mobile homes, and broke through the old dikes.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

New research has found the B.C. government and the City of Merritt didn’t take action to fix the city’s dikes despite repeated warnings about the severely compromised structures for years before the 2021 flooding that devastated communities in the Interior and Fraser Valley regions.

For four years beginning in 2018, inspection reports filed by the city with the provincial dike inspector showed that Merritt’s dikes were in a deplorable state, according to a review of thousands of pages of documents released through a freedom-of-information request to Ben Parfitt, a resource policy analyst at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

But both governments “did nothing to fix the City of Merritt’s seriously compromised front-line flood protection infrastructure” before the disaster took place, Mr. Parfitt’s report says.

Floods and landslides caused by an atmospheric river in 2021 not only forced the evacuation of the entire community of Merritt, a city of more than 7,000, it swallowed highways, washed away bridges and cut off railroads. The event also killed at least five people.

Mr. Parfitt’s research also indicates that the Town of Princeton and the City of Abbotsford did not properly report on their dikes. But that didn’t trigger any alarm with provincial dike authorities, according to his report.

In British Columbia, most dikes are regulated under the province’s Dike Maintenance Act, which requires annual inspection reports to ensure adequate dike performance. Local governments carry the responsibility for maintenance in most cases.

In an unattributed statement, the B.C. Ministry of Forests pointed to the role of local authorities to inspect and maintain dikes and said DMA orders have been typically used to stop activities that would harm the dike or assist the local dike authority in land disputes. The statement says the province provides local authorities with guidelines, training and access to funding programs for flood protection.

The City of Merritt didn’t comment on the report.

Mr. Parfitt requested copies of all the inspection reports filed between 2017 and 2021 by the cities of Abbotsford and Merritt and the Town of Princeton – the three communities where sections of dikes collapsed and extensive flooding occurred – as well as reports filed by the cities of Chilliwack and Richmond.

The FOI request also asked for copies of all responses, including any orders from the provincial government.

Mr. Parfitt said in an interview that in the nearly 5,300 pages of FOI documents he received, there was only one single provincial government document, which was an e-mail running to less than half the page.

B.C.’s battered flood protection still a patchwork, despite promises of change

“I was frankly shocked to see no response from the provincial inspector of dikes to any of the reports received by the province.”

According to Mr. Parfitt’s research, a registered professional engineer named Aaron Hahn who was contracted by the City of Merritt noted several issues in a report he prepared for the city, including that the community’s dikes were “severely modified by unauthorized excavation and soil stockpiling,” and the dike structure was damaged by rampant unchecked growth of large cottonwood trees and other vegetation.

Mr. Hahn suggested these problems be handled with a high priority.

Mr. Parfitt wrote the same problems were noted in Mr. Hahn’s subsequent reports, which the city then sent along to the province.

In the case of Princeton, Mr. Parfitt’s research says details on the state of its dikes are not gleaned from the FOI record. A major reason for this is the town filed only minimal information with the provincial inspector of dikes and in most years filed no information at all, he explained in his report.

Meanwhile, the City of Abbotsford didn’t measure its dikes in its annual inspection reports, even though local dike authorities have been required by the province to do so in recent years. Either that or the Fraser Valley community did conduct the measurements but the data was not provided, the report says.

“Yet Abbotsford’s failure to respond to such a key question did not result in the Inspector of Dikes ordering Abbotsford to do the measurements and submit a revised report even though the inspector had the powers needed to compel the city to do that work and was part of a professional association whose code of ethics placed a top priority on public health and safety,” Mr. Parfitt’s report says.

Aletta Vanderheyden, a spokesperson for the City of Abbotsford, said the city submits annual dike inspection reports to the province that include a checklist indicating whether there has been a dike crest elevation survey completed within the last 10 years. However, she noted in a statement, the specific measurements of each dike are not part of this checklist, and the city has not received any requests for additional information from the province from these submissions.

Mr. Parfitt’s findings prompted his organization to call on the provincial government to assume authority for all dikes, increase and dedicate provincial funding to upgrade structurally unsound or insufficient dikes, and authorize a review by the Auditor-General of the province’s regulation of dikes.

Mr. Parfitt says the costs associated with improving dike infrastructure are enormous and run into the billions of dollars. “It has to fall to the provincial government, perhaps with the assistance of the federal government, to be taking action on this because local governments simply do not have the tax base and the funds to take this work on.”

Jen Ford, president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities, said local governments in the province have been asking for more than a decade for the provincial government to resume the authority over diking, because this is a responsibility that local governments simply cannot afford.

“We’re simply not capable of funding the scale of upgrades needed to keep communities safe,” she said.