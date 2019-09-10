 Skip to main content

British Columbia New searches fail to find any trace of B.C. family missing since 1989

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

New searches fail to find any trace of B.C. family missing since 1989

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Marlene Jack holds photos of her missing sister Doreen Jack, Doreen's husband, Ronald, and the couple's two sons Ryan and Russell who went missing from Prince George in 1989, while testifying during hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Smithers, B.C., on Sept. 27, 2017.

DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

A renewed search by RCMP for a British Columbia family who vanished three decades ago has found no trace of them on several properties.

Officers and civilian consultants used ground-penetrating radar and heavy equipment to search several properties around the Prince George and Vanderhoof areas.

Police say the latest probe on the Saik’uz First Nation near Vanderhoof wrapped up at the end of August with no evidence found of Ronnie and Doreen Jack or their nine- and four-year-old sons, Russell and Ryan.

Story continues below advertisement

The family was last heard from on Aug. 2, 1989, when Ronnie Jack called his mother in Burns Lake to say he and Doreen had been offered jobs at a logging camp.

Police say it is believed they left their Prince George home a short time later, got into a dark coloured, four-by-four truck with an unknown man and were reported missing three weeks later.

Family spokeswoman Marlene Jack says despite the disappointing results, they’re thankful to those involved in the renewed effort to bring the family home.

“I would like to ask from the bottom of my heart that everyone with information come forward to police,” she says in the police statement.

Police say hundreds of interviews have been conducted and thousands of documents were collected in the three decades since the family vanished, but they have not been able to identify the man who drove the pickup.

He is described as Caucasian, 35 to 40 years old, between six feet and six-feet-six inches tall, heavy set with reddish-brown hair and a full beard.

“For four persons, including two children, to go missing is very unusual and in fact may never have happened in Canada before or since,” the RCMP statement says.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the Jack family, their whereabouts or who is responsible for their disappearance is urged to contact Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter