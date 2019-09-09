 Skip to main content

British Columbia New space found for Kamloops, B.C., students displaced by destructive fire

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Officials in Kamloops, B.C., have found a new home for about 350 students whose elementary school was destroyed by fire last week.

District Superintendent Alison Sidow says Parkcrest elementary students and staff will spend the rest of this school year, and likely next year, at the former George Hilliard elementary, which is smaller and may require one or two portables to make room for all the classes.

Hilliard, which is about 1.5 kilometres from Parkcrest, was shuttered as an elementary school several years ago, but has been housing the Twin Rivers Education Centre and Four Directions secondary since then.

Ms. Sidow says the centre and secondary school, which both offer alternate education programs, will be moved to other locations within the district.

Board officials hope to have Parkcrest students and the affected secondary-school programs resettled by next Monday, but parents of Parkcrest students have been told to find alternate care for their children until then.

Several hot spots flared in the ruins of Parkcrest school over the weekend after Thursday’s fire, which collapsed the roof and several walls.

