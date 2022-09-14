RCMP say they are ready to release new details about two acts of vandalism against a privately owned tourist attraction near Squamish, B.C.

The Mounties’ major crimes special projects section says the details are related to the Sea-to-Sky Gondola investigations from 2019 and 2020.

The announcement comes on the second anniversary of the 2020 attack where the attraction’s main cable was deliberately severed, smashing most of the gondola cabins to the ground.

The business had resumed operating just months earlier after being targeted in the same way in August 2019.

No arrests have ever been made and police say charges will not be announced when they hold a news conference today.

Operators of the gondola stepped up security after the cable was cut the first time and issued a $250,000 reward after the 2020 vandalism.