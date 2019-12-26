 Skip to main content

British Columbia

No injuries in B.C. train derailment, environmental crews assessing impacts

VALEMOUNT, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Canadian National says crews are responding to a train derailment in eastern British Columbia.

The railway company says early reports suggest 26 railcars derailed along the track in the Fraser Fort-George region about 30 kilometres east of Mount Robson, near the Alberta boundary.

It says the train involved is part of the potash unit and no other commodities or goods were on board.

CN says it believes one or two cars are partially submerged in Moose Lake and the company’s environmental experts are working with government officials to assess possible impacts to the environment.

It says no one was injured, there were no fires, and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation and the tracks are closed.

“CN would like to thank first responders present at the scene of the incident and would also like to apologize for the inconvenience caused,” company spokesman Alexandre Boule.

