No injuries reported after CN Rail train carrying potash derails near Hope, B.C.

CN Rail says at least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed today near Hope, B.C.
The company says no injuries, fires or dangerous goods are involved.
The railway says preliminary information indicates the cars derailed off of a rail bridge.
The company has sent a team of environmental experts and an outside contractor to the site of the derailment because it says several of the cars derailed into a body of water.
It says the cause of the incident is under investigation.
