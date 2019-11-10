 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

No SeaBus cancellations this weekend despite Metro Vancouver transit strike

Vancouver
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Commuters who rely on a busy pedestrian ferry connecting Vancouver to the North Shore are enjoying a reprieve from cancellations.

For the first time since Metro Vancouver transit workers launched job action eight days ago, there were no cancelled SeaBus sailings on Saturday or Sunday.

About 5,000 transit drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance staff began limited action on Nov. 1, including a ban on overtime by maintenance workers.

Story continues below advertisement

The ban had an almost immediate effect on SeaBus service, resulting in daily cancellations until this weekend.

The job action reached bus service on Friday as reductions and cancellations hit 25 of Metro Vancouver’s busiest routes.

No talks have been held since negotiations collapsed on Oct. 31, but Premier John Horgan has warned that a long dispute won’t be tolerated.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter