No-stopping zone in place on B.C. section of Trans-Canada Highway to protect bears – including a rare white grizzly

FIELD, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A rare white grizzly is shown in Banff National Park in this undated handout photo.

Jason Bantle/The Canadian Press

Parks Canada has put in a 10-kilometre, no-stopping zone to protect several bears – including a rare white grizzly – that are feeding along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The zone, which will be in place until the bears move away from the highway, runs from near the Alberta-British Columbia boundary to Field, B.C.

The white bear was spotted in Alberta’s Banff National Park earlier this spring and recently moved west into Yoho National Park in B.C.

There is fencing that prevents wildlife from crossing the highway through Banff, but similar fencing hasn’t been installed in Yoho.

Concerns have been raised about the 3 1/2-year-old bear because people have been getting too close to it to try to get photos.

Officials say the no-stopping zone will allow the bear, its brown-coloured sibling and several other bears in the area to feed undisturbed and prevent traffic congestion.

Similar measures have been put in place to protect wildlife in Jasper National Park in Alberta.

Officials there have issued a notice of restriction that requires visitors to stay in their vehicles when viewing wildlife on roads.

They said it will be in place until at least July 9 to give bears and other wildlife the space they need.

Both measures could lead to charges, which range from a $115 ticket to a mandatory court appearance and a maximum fine of $25,000.

A wildlife photographer says he's worried about a rare white grizzly living in mountain parks in Alberta and British Columbia after watching people get too close to it and seeing it run across a highway. The Canadian Press

