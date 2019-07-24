Northern B.C. killings: What we know so far about the suspects and victims

Three people are dead and two suspects are still at large after a string of roadside killings in Northern British Columbia this month. The RCMP are seeking the public’s help to find the suspects, but warn they could be armed and should not be approached. Here is what we know so far.

The suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Open this photo in gallery Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are shown in undated CCTV footage on a public alert issued by the RCMP. RCMP/Reuters

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, left home in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island earlier this month, reportedly heading to Whitehorse to find work. They were driving a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper attached. When the vehicle was found in flames on July 19 near Dease Lake, B.C., in the same area where a body was previously found, police declared them missing.

But two days later, a store security camera in Meadow Lake, Sask., showed the teens very much alive. They were also sighted in Gillam, Man. The RCMP announced on July 23 that they had changed their initial assessment and now considered them suspects, and that anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

The victims

Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler

Open this photo in gallery Chynna Deese, 24, from Charlotte, N.C., and her boyfriend Lucas Fowler, 23, from Sydney, Australia. RCMP/Reuters

Two tourists, a 24-year-old American and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend, were found dead of gunshot wounds on July 15 near Liard Hot Springs, south of the B.C.-Yukon boundary. Ms. Deese’s family in North Carolina was “in shock and heartbroken,” according to a statement by her sibling Kennedy. Mr. Fowler’s father, a police chief inspector in New South Wales, said the couple, who met while backpacking in Europe, were on a road trip from northern B.C. He described their fate as “the worst-ever love story because we now have two young people who had everything ahead of them tragically murdered.” Australia’s government sent two detectives to Vancouver to liaise with the RCMP.

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Deese and Mr. Fowler are seen in a still image from video taken at a gas station in Fort Nelson on July 13. RCMP/Reuters

Unidentified man

Near Mr. McLeod and Mr. Schmegelsky’s ruined truck, a driver found the body of a heavy-set man in his 50s with grey hair and a beard. The RCMP have so far not identified the man, but said the two teens were suspects in his death as well.

