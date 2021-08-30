 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Number of British Columbia evacuation orders and wildfires tick down

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The remains of a home and vehicles destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire on the west side of Okanagan Lake north of Kelowna, B.C., on Aug. 25, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The number of properties under evacuation orders and alerts because of wildfires in British Columbia ticked down over the weekend.

Emergency Management BC says 28 orders were in place today, covering more than 3,900 properties, while residents of another 6,255 properties were told to be ready to leave on short notice.

That’s down from 4,100 properties on evacuation orders and 6,731 on evacuation alerts on Sunday as firefighting crews across the province were aided by cooler weather.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active wildfires was down by one to 232, including 17 fires that were either highly visible or posed a potential threat to public safety.

The BC Wildfire Service says conditions were expected to be favourable today for a large-scale planned ignition at the northeast corner of the large and destructive White Rock Lake fire, which continued to burn out of control west of Okanagan Lake.

An update posted to the service’s website says the burn would be low intensity and a buffer that’s free of natural fuels has been constructed around the roughly 30-kilometre square area.

The fire service says the local fire department was also working to contain a small spot fire sparked Sunday night south of the Mt. Law fire near West Kelowna.

The service otherwise says good progress has been made in recent days on that roughly nine-square kilometre fire, as well as the 200-kilometre square Nk’Mip Creek fire that remains classified as burning out of control north of Osoyoos.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies