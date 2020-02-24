Number of overdose deaths in B.C. decreased last year for first time since 2012

British Columbia’s death toll from overdoses decreased last year for the first time since 2012, but health officials say the crisis is far from over.
Data released by the BC Coroners Service on Monday showed that there were at least 981 deaths in 2019 – a 36-per-cent decrease from 1,543 deaths in 2018. (The figure will grow as death investigations conclude.) It’s the first decrease since 2012, before which illicit fentanyl – a major driver of the overdose crisis – was so uncommon that it was not routinely tested for in post-mortems.
In 2012, the opioid was detected in less than 5 per cent of overdose deaths. In 2019, it was detected in 84 per cent.
Both Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry, and her predecessor Perry Kendall, attributed the drop to the many harm-reduction initiatives launched in B.C. in recent years. They include an expansion of supervised drug-consumption sites, widespread naloxone distribution and the availability of drug-checking services.
But both emphasized that efforts must not slow down.
“We are in no way out of this crisis yet,” Dr. Henry said in a statement ahead of a news conference in Victoria on Monday. “We continue to see very high rates of overdose events across the province, and we are seeing increased numbers of young people with long-lasting health effects after overdosing.”
“The effectiveness of the overdose response must be acknowledged, and our gratitude for the tireless work of those who are responding to overdoses cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Kendall, who is now co-interim executive director at the BC Centre on Substance Use.
“We must also acknowledge that overdoses are still occurring at an equal or greater rate than ever as a result of the toxic drug supply, posing a significant public health threat that will impact a generation of British Columbians.”
While fentanyl is the drug most commonly found in “down” – the colloquial term for illicit opioids such as heroin – it’s far from the only one. Carfentanil, a tranquillizer intended to immobilize large animals such as elk and moose, was detected in 130 overdose deaths in 2019, up from 35 in 2018.
Benzodiazepines and other similar drugs are also being cut into down, increasing the risk of overdose, rendering users unconscious for hours at a time and putting them at risk of being robbed or assaulted.
The Globe and Mail reported last year that etizolam, a drug chemically similar to a benzodiazepine, led to a spate of particularly troubling overdoses that saw slumped bodies fill emergency departments and overdose prevention sites.
Lance Stephenson, director of patient care delivery with BC Emergency Health Services, said Monday that paramedics are still getting called to more than 65 overdoses every day in B.C., and that non-fatal events have not decreased.
Dr. Kendall, who declared a public health emergency due to overdoses in April, 2016, said saving lives is not enough, as overdoses can lead to long-term harms such as traumatic brain injury.
“We must now turn our attention toward implementing strategies to prevent overdoses from occurring in the first place, which must start with a legally regulated drug supply.”
Since Jan. 1, 2016, more than 5,010 people have died in B.C. due to a volatile illicit-drug supply contaminated with fentanyl, carfentanil, benzodiazepines and other adulterants.
