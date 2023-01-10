Constable Wade Tittemore in an undated handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

The tiny police force of Nelson, B.C., is reeling after two off-duty officers were trapped while backcountry skiing by an avalanche that killed one of them and left his colleague seriously injured.

Constable Mathieu Nolet, 28, only survived Monday’s avalanche in the Groat Range near Kaslo, B.C., because he was swept into a tree and the bone-crushing collision pushed him high enough into the avalanche that he was able to wave his arms to flag down a group of nearby skiers that rescued him, according to his boss, Chief Donovan Fisher. Both men were wearing their personal locator beacons but Constable Wade Tittemore, 43, was swept further down the mountain and buried under two metres of snow. The father of two sons in elementary school was found unresponsive.

Avalanche Canada confirmed humans in the area had triggered a size 2½ avalanche on its five-point scale – an avalanche ranked at three can bury a car, destroy a small building or break trees, according to the non-profit that provides detailed forecasts of conditions in British Columbia, Alberta, the Yukon and Newfoundland. Monday’s tragedy happened during a winter ski season that experts say could be the riskiest in 20 years because of an incredibly unstable snow pack.

The two men were experienced snowmobilers and backcountry users who had avalanche training, but, Chief Fisher told reporters at a Tuesday news conference, “even with taking the proper safety precautions they were caught in an avalanche.”

“Nelson is one of the smallest municipal police forces in Canada, and we are like one big family. The impact of the death of Constable Tittemore has a profound effect on the force and our community,” said Chief Fisher, whose department had 20 full-time members before the accident. “I can’t even speak to the loss his family is feeling right now.”

Mark Jennings-Bates, a manager with Kaslo Search and Rescue, said the service got an emergency call around lunchtime on Monday and responders were immediately concerned about the amount of daylight they had left. Multiple helicopters loaded with rescuers, including the long-line team out of Nelson, were sent to the mountain, with the first helicopter arriving in about 45 minutes, he said.

When they arrived, the officer who had been buried had no vital signs and the second was suffering from “very serious thoracic and abdominal trauma,” he said.

Avalanche Canada said in a post on its website that some professionals are comparing this year’s snowpack with 2003, “which was one of the worst years on record for avalanche fatalities.”

Periods of drought and cold weather “created numerous problematic layers in the snowpack,” the website said, generating conditions “seen once every 10 to 20 years.’’

Simon Horton, a senior forecaster with Avalanche Canada, said details of what triggered the deadly avalanche are still emerging, but the region has a “tricky snowpack” with weak areas deeply buried by large storms over the holidays.

“That goes back to the cold weather we had in the early winter, which has created weak snow at the bottom of the snowpack, and there are signs that that avalanche did involve these deeper weak layers,” he said Tuesday.

Mr. Horton said the deep, weak snow has existed for a few weeks and “could take a few more weeks, potentially even months,” before conditions get better, which underscores the importance of people choosing conservative terrain when enjoying the backcountry. He added that the mountains of Western Canada have similar weak snowpack structures with the potential to trigger large avalanches.

It’s important, Mr. Horton said, that people who go out to the backcountry have taken an avalanche safety training course, carry rescue equipment, and check the forecast to identify the avalanche terrain and hazardous slopes.

Constable Tittemore had spent four years with the municipal force, which was founded in 1897, and before then worked 11 years for Calgary Police. His colleagues looked up to the affable officer, who defused tense situations with his soft-spoken and gentlemanly approach, Chief Fisher said.

“The losses are on all fronts, the skill and the knowledge and the work that he brought to the department is going to be hard to replace,” he said.

Chief Fisher also said he spoke with Constable Nolet on Tuesday morning, and the recent addition to the force will need lots of support to recover from injuries.

“It’s months, if not potentially years in the making,” the chief said of the constable’s recovery.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a message of support to the surviving officer and to family, friends and colleagues of both officers, saying he was “incredibly saddened” to hear the news and wishing the survivor a “fast and full recovery.”

In 1998, Mr. Trudeau’s youngest brother, Michel, was just 23 years old when an avalanche is believed to have hit him and some friends who were skiing in Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park, which is about a 40-minute drive southwest from Monday’s fatal avalanche.

With reports from The Canadian Press