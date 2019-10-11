 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Officer shot and wounded as Mounties surround cabin in remote B.C.

Argenta, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A Mountie was seriously injured by gunshot after the RCMP say officers surrounded a remote cabin to arrest a man in British Columbia’s Kootenays.

Police say officers had arrests warrants for a 28-year-old man when he barricaded himself in the cabin and allegedly fired shots at the officers outside.

A police statement says the injured officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

RCMP crisis negotiators were brought in to speak with the man, who police say came out of the cabin and was arrested without incident Friday.

The remote cabin at the centre of the standoff is at north end of Kootenay Lake, close to the small community of Argenta.

Chief Supt. Brad Haugli of the RCMP’s southeast district says the Mounties are thankful the officer is expected to fully recover and no one else was injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2019.

