Officers at centre of B.C. legislature controversy demand to return to work

The two highest-ranking unelected officials in British Columbia’s legislature, abruptly placed on leave this week after revelations of a criminal investigation into their conduct, are demanding to be reinstated.

The Clerk of the House, Craig James, and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz were escorted out of work by police Tuesday after legislators voted unanimously to suspend them without explanation. In a lawyer’s letter released Friday, the two say the MLAs acted improperly, without sufficient information.

In a letter addressed to the three House leaders who agreed to the actions at the request of Speaker of the House Darryl Plecas, Vancouver lawyer Mark Andrews wrote that Mr. Lenz and Mr. James were expelled in a "deliberately public and humiliating manner” and their reputations “are in the process of being destroyed.”

He said the MLAs should rescind their motion and allow the two to return to work. "It is clear that their removal is not necessary for the purposes of the integrity of the investigation.” He noted that the decision to remove the two officers “was not done at the behest of the Special Prosecutors or the RCMP.”

Mr. Andrews said his clients still have no idea of what they are alleged to have done wrong.

“They have been provided with no explanation for this extreme treatment beyond being told that it is because of an ‘outstanding investigation,’ the nature of which was not and still has not been disclosed to them,” he wrote. He said the House leaders must respond by the end of the day.

Wally Oppal, the former Attorney General who was retained on Thursday as a special advisor to the Speaker, said in an interview just prior to the release of Mr. Andrew’s letter, that Mr. Plecas acted properly and that it is unfair to question his conduct.

“The Speaker did everything he did based on sound advice. And I think it’s a bit unfair that the Speaker, who is in a quasi-judicial position, is being cross-examined.”