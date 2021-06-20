 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Old-growth logging opponents at Fairy Creek end hunger strike; RCMP arrest eight

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Protesters embrace and discuss whether they want to be arrested or if they want to walk away without police charges after conducting a blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, on May 24, 2021.

JENNIFER OSBORNE/Reuters

Mounties have arrested eight more people camped near old-growth forest logging areas west of Victoria.

RCMP say in a release that seven of the people they arrested Saturday were in violation of an injunction ordering them off the land in the Fairy Creek area.

They say the eighth person is accused of assaulting police.

Police say two of those arrested were minors.

Meanwhile, opponents of the old-growth logging say they ended their week-long hunger strike on Saturday, though they did not get to meet with British Columbia Premier John Horgan or federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson as requested.

Old-growth logging opponents launch hunger strike as arrests at Fairy Creek continue

Fairy Creek blockade: What you need to know about the anti-logging protest in B.C.

But Extinction Rebellion spokesman Zain Haq says he and the other two hunger strikers were happy to receive a call from the leader of B.C.’s Green party, Sonia Furstenau.

Earlier this month, the B.C. government approved the request of three Vancouver Island First Nations who wanted old-growth logging deferred in their territories for two years, but the protests are continuing.

The RCMP began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction ordering the removal of blockades and protesters at several sites on May 17.

They have so far arrested 254 people who they say are violating the injunction.

Activists say little of the best old-growth forests remain in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact valley on southern Vancouver Island.

