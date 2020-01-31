On board the MJ Green as it tackles a mock diesel spill in B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Spill response teams from WCMRC and WCMRC contractors deploy lengths of boom into Indian Arm fjord on December 17, 2019. James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

The further north we sail the more socked in the weather gets. Mist and clouds roll down the steep mountain sides of the Indian Arm fjord north of Vancouver, and rain streams across the windows as the MJ Green travels north to Bishop Creek where a mock grounding and diesel spill has taken place.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Crew on the Barkley Sentinel, a rapid response skimming vessel and one of the largest ships in the WCMRC fleet, retrieve one of the skimming booms on December 17, 2019. James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

The MJ Green, a rapid response skimming vessel, is just one of 46 vessels of spill-response craft in the fleet of Western Canada Marine Response Corporation. Founded in 1976 as Canada’s first spill-response organization, they have defended the 27,000 kilometres of British Columbia’s coast for 40 years, responding on average to 20 spills a year.

Open this photo in gallery The response readiness team oversees the Incident Command System (ICS) during a spill response training exercise in the Indian Arm fjord north of Vancouver on December 17, 2019. James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

On this wet and foggy December morning, the WCMRC crews and contractors from the Vancouver Harbour base are converging on a simulated spill that is spreading up the Indian Arm fjord. Having identified at-risk and sensitive areas that need protection, boom boats deploy containment lines, skimming vessels lower their booms arms and track up the fjord. Putting crews, captains and deck hands through their paces is an essential part of maintaining the level of readiness needed to respond to a spill.

Open this photo in gallery Founded in 1976 as Canada’s first spill-response organization, the WCMRC have defended the 27,000 kilometres of British Columbia’s coast for 40 years, responding on average to 20 spills a year. James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

With bases, equipment and staff stationed stationed from Victoria in the south, to Prince Rupert in the north, WCMRC is poised to be on station of any spill on the B.C. coast. With the continuing construction and forecasted completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion by 2021, WCMRC has implemented a $150-million enhancement program that looks to cut response times in half, ensure the ability to deliver 20,000 tonnes of needed spill capacity on site within 36 hours of activation and are adding another 40 vessels, nearly doubling their fleet.

Open this photo in gallery Putting crews, captains and deck hands through their paces is an essential part of maintaining the level of readiness needed to respond to a spill. James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.