RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., say they are investigating a double homicide.

A statement from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment says officers were called to reports of shots fired in a rural area south of the city on Wednesday night.

It says two people were found dead in a nearby home in the 46000 block of Chilliwack Lake Road.

A suspect was found in the same area and is now in custody.

Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified and police say no further details will be immediately provided.

They say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with Chilliwack RCMP and there is no risk to the public.