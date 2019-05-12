 Skip to main content

British Columbia One dead after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home: police

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

One dead after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home: police

Central Saanich, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Police in Central Saanich, B.C., say there were signs of a “violent struggle” at a home where one person was found dead and two others were seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Chief Const. Les Sylven said the police department responded to a report of a disturbance after midnight.

“Our officers arrived within minutes and entered into the residence and inside saw signs of a violent struggle,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

One man is in custody but Sylven would not say if he was arrested at the house, which is on a cul-de-sac in the community of Brentwood Bay.

The victims’ names, ages and genders have not been released.

“We don’t believe at this time that this was a random event based on the circumstances,” Slyvan said.

The two injured victims remain in hospital, he said.

The Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit was on scene Saturday and leading the investigation, which police anticipate will take several days.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter