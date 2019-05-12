One dead after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home: police

Police in Central Saanich, B.C., say there were signs of a “violent struggle” at a home where one person was found dead and two others were seriously injured early Saturday morning.
Chief Const. Les Sylven said the police department responded to a report of a disturbance after midnight.
“Our officers arrived within minutes and entered into the residence and inside saw signs of a violent struggle,” he said.
One man is in custody but Sylven would not say if he was arrested at the house, which is on a cul-de-sac in the community of Brentwood Bay.
The victims’ names, ages and genders have not been released.
“We don’t believe at this time that this was a random event based on the circumstances,” Slyvan said.
The two injured victims remain in hospital, he said.
The Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit was on scene Saturday and leading the investigation, which police anticipate will take several days.