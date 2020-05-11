One dead, two injured after explosion and fire at North Saanich Marina

One person is dead and two others have been hurt in an explosion and fire at a marina on southern Vancouver Island.

Witnesses reported hearing the blast Sunday afternoon and seeing two boats engulfed in flames at North Saanich Marina just north of Victoria.

The BC Coroners Service confirms it is investigating a death at the marina.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the ambulance service says two others were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

North Saanich Fire Department has not commented on a cause of the fire or released other details.

RCMP say an update is expected.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.