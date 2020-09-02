One killed, two others hurt in crash that closed B.C.’s George Massey Tunnel for hours

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a head-on crash in the George Massey Tunnel that killed one person and injured two others.

Richmond RCMP say a vehicle travelling south on Highway 99 early Wednesday crossed the centre line, hitting an oncoming vehicle.

A 61-year-old woman from Richmond who was travelling northbound died in the crash, while a passenger in her vehicle was hurt.

The driver of the vehicle that veered into the other lane also has serious injuries.

Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing, with Lower Mainland traffic services, says all possible factors of the crash are being investigated and alcohol may have been involved.

The tunnel was closed for about seven hours, including during the morning rush, while police investigated the crash site.

