One man dead, one arrested after altercation in Vancouver

One man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation in Vancouver early this morning.

Police and paramedics responded to reports of an injured man at Kingsway and Nanaimo Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Vancouver resident Dam Minh Huu, who was 55, died in hospital.

Homicide detectives have arrested a 48-year-old Vancouver man in the assault.

They say evidence suggests the two men, who knew each other, got into an argument on the street that escalated.

Detectives are not looking for other suspects and do not believe the public is at risk.

Witnesses are asked to call the Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers.