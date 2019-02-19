 Skip to main content

One of two victims dies after Feb. 15 shooting in Kamloops, B.C.

One of two victims dies after Feb. 15 shooting in Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops, B.C.
The Canadian Press
One of two victims has died after being injured Friday in what RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., say is believed to be a targeted shooting.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie identifies the dead man as Jason Glover, although she hasn’t said when he died after the shooting, which investigators have linked to the local drug trade.

She says the second victim remains in hospital and no arrests have been made.

Glover’s death marks the third homicide of 2019 in Kamloops after two men were fatally shot in separate attacks about 90 minutes apart on Jan. 23.

Shelkie says those slayings were targeted and gang related, but 41-year-old Penticton resident Rex Gill was not linked to the drug trade and police are exploring if his murder was a case of mistaken identity.

Thirty-one-year-old Cody Mathieu also died in the January attacks, and Shelkie says while no arrests have been made investigators have identified several suspects. (CHNL)

