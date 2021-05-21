One person in custody after human remains found in ditch in Surrey, B.C.

The RCMP say one person is in custody after human remains were found in a ditch in Surrey, B.C.

An RCMP spokeswoman says the body was found at about 4 a.m. Friday as firefighters put out a small blaze in a rural area of south Surrey.

Investigators say the case is not related to the ongoing gang conflict in Metro Vancouver.

They say the public is not at risk.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking over the case.

Police say they believe they know who the victim is but the BC Coroners Service is also expected to be involved in the investigation.

