One woman dead, another injured after hiking accidents near Squamish: RCMP

Mounties say one woman is dead and another is seriously injured after two different hiking accidents along the Sigurd trail system near Squamish, B.C.

RCMP say the first call came on Friday for a woman who had fallen into Crooked Falls, where she was located clinging to a log about 70 feet from a lookout point.

The 25-year-old from Surrey was airlifted to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The second call came on Sunday for a woman who had fallen down a rock field and cliff face on Sigurd Peak after trying to navigate a steep portion of the route with her hiking partner.

RCMP say they worked with Squamish Search and Rescue to locate the woman, who was in her early 30s and came from Vancouver, but she had died of her injuries.

Police offered no further details about the woman’s identity, while Squamish RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are conducting a joint investigation into her death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2020.