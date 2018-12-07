 Skip to main content

Canada Only 41 per cent of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Only 41 per cent of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments

An advocate for maintaining the first-past-the-post voting system in British Columbia questions whether residents really care about electoral reform, given voter turnout figures released on the final day of the referendum.

Elections BC says it has received 41 per cent of eligible ballots in the mail-in referendum, which asks voters whether they would prefer to keep the existing electoral system or move to a form of proportional representation.

Ballots can be returned by mail or in person at a Referendum Service Office of Service BC Centre, and those received before 4:30 p.m. today will be counted.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill Tieleman of the group “Vote No to Pro Rep” says voter turnout is lower than two previous referendums on the topic in 2005 and 2009, which he says suggests the vote was unnecessary.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, who supports proportional representation, says if civic election results are accepted when turnout is lower than 41 per cent, then these results should also be accepted.

Weaver says he won’t dispute the results, whether they land in his favour or not.

Elections BC says it will take several weeks to process the ballots but its hoping to release the result of the vote before Christmas.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season