Only question facing court is whether accused shot B.C. police officer: Crown

The police chief of Abbotsford, B.C., said hearing details of Const. John Davidson’s final moments has been difficult but it brings some relief to know the trial of a man accused in his fatal shooting is nearing its end.

Oscar Arfmann has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the B.C. Supreme Court trial by judge alone.

Crown counsel presented a video Thursday with the sound of two gunshots ringing out as part of closing arguments.

“For me it was certainly very difficult to see that video and understand John’s last moments, but I also saw how heroic John was to go in there when he knew someone had just shot a gun and the public was in danger,” Chief Mike Serr said outside the court.

Davidson, 53, had been with the Abbotsford Police Department for 11 years when he died on Nov. 6, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Wendy Stephen told Justice Carol Ross that she must only agree that Arfmann was the man who shot and killed the officer in order to find him guilty.

Davidson was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle when he was shot twice from behind at close range by someone using a high-powered rifle. The first bullet struck the middle of his back and the second, the base of his skull, Stephen said.

It’s clear that Davidson was killed in the line of duty, a criteria for first-degree murder, and that the killing was intentional, she told the court.

“The only issue really in this case is the identification of Mr. Arfmann as Const. Davidson’s killer,” Stephen said.

Witness accounts, photos and video footage identify Arfmann as the man who killed Davidson, Stephen said.

As Stephen presented her final arguments Arfmann leaned back in his chair with crossed arms, folded a tissue and occasionally touched his face and shoulder-length grey hair.

He had been scheduled to testify in his own defence last week but his lawyer Martin Peters said Arfmann changed his mind and no defence was called.

Stephen pieced together a timeline Thursday of the events leading up to Davidson’s death.

The Crown alleges Arfmann took a Ford Mustang from a car dealership without paying for it two days before the shooting.

When employees of the dealership spotted the car in a strip mall parking lot, two dealership managers parked a pickup to block it from leaving and reported it to police, Stephen said.

A man identified as Arfmann by the managers returned to the vehicle before police arrived and the managers confronted him. They told the man police were on the way, and one of the managers has testified he heard him respond, “I’ll show you what I have in store for police,” Stephen said.

The suspect then reached into the passenger side of the Mustang, pulled out a rifle, and shot toward them, Stephen told the court.

He drove away from the scene and the court watched dashcam video from a witness who followed him, and heard the witness tell the 911 dispatcher that the suspect was circling back toward the same parking lot.

The Mustang arrived in the parking lot around the same time as Davidson, who was driving an unmarked pickup truck, Stephen said.

Footage shown in court and witness accounts describe the pickup pulling up to the Mustang, the driver’s side door of the truck opening, two shots ringing out and the Mustang driving away, Stephen said.

One witness testified that he heard the first shot, then watched a man matching Arfmann’s description holding a long-barrel gun, pointing it toward Davidson on the ground and shooting again, Stephen said.

“A number of people made heroic efforts to help Const. Davidson, but to no avail,” Stephen said.

Only eight or nine minutes passed between Arfmann’s alleged confrontation with the dealership managers and his arrest, after officers rammed his car with their vehicle, Stephen said.

Stephen presented footage from a gas station and dashcams earlier in the day that showed a man with shoulder-length grey hair, wearing a black leather jacket, black cap and belt with a large buckle that she said is Arfmann.

The Crown brought out the clothing that Arfmann was wearing when he was arrested, including a black leather jacket and belt with large buckle.

Stephen said witnesses describe the man who shot Davidson as wearing the same clothing and to suggest it was someone else, “would be to speculate to the point of absurdity.”

Members of the police department have attended the trial alongside members of Davidson’s family, who occasionally put their arms around one another as they sat in court.

Serr said that while the officers are there to show support, that support has also been returned by Davidson’s family.

“They are such an amazing family, so strong, so courageous and they in turn give us a lot of strength,” he said.