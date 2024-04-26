Orca calf stranded in B.C. lagoon finds her way out

Open this photo in gallery: A two-year-old female orca calf swims in Little Espinosa Inlet near Zeballos, B.C., on Friday, April 19, 2024, about a week before she swam out.Chad Hipolito/The Associated Press

An orphan whale calf known as Brave Little Hunter, whose plight attracted a month-long, massive rescue effort off the west coast of Vancouver Island, has managed to escape the lagoon where she has been trapped on her own.

The two-year-old Bigg’s killer whale, whose mother died on a sandbar at the mouth of the lagoon near the coastal village of Zeballos, had been unwilling to pass the narrow channel that would allow her back into open water since March 23. Efforts to coax her out, or trap her and carry her by sling to open water, failed.

The Ehattesaht First Nation, which has a cultural connection to the whales, led the rescue effort of the whale they named Kwee-sa-hay-is. On Friday they announced the development: “At 2:30 a.m., during the high tide on a clear and glass-calm, star-filled night, Kwee-sa-hay-is swam past the sand bar her mother passed away on, under the bridge, down Little Espinosa Inlet and onto Esperanza all on her own.”

The young killer whale was circling her beached mother before swimming out into the lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island on March 23, 2024 The Globe and Mail

The orphan is too young to survive on her own and the rescue team now hopes she will be able to reunite with her extended family. There are four clans of Bigg’s killer whales that frequent these waters that are all part of her well-known family.

The rescue team – which has included two First Nations, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Vancouver Aquarium and many others, had fed her seal meat on Thursday evening and watched as she breached and played at the end of the lagoon. A small number of the team remained on sight watching her throughout the night.

“Today the community of Zeballos and people everywhere are waking up to some incredible news and what can only be described as pride for the strength this little orca has shown,” the statement, issued by Ehattesaht Chief Simon John said. “This morning they will encourage her out toward the open ocean where it is hoped that the Brave Little Hunter’s calls will now be heard by her family.”