Open this photo in gallery: Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver on July 4.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The federal government says it is looking at all options after the longshore workers union in B.C. rejected a tentative mediated deal and resumed strike action that had been put to a temporary halt last week.

In a joint statement, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra say workers and employers across Canada cannot face further disruption.

The ministers say they have been patient and respected the collective bargaining process, but they need the ports operating.

The strike froze billions of dollars worth of cargo from moving in and out of harbours, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada announced Tuesday its leadership caucus chose to reject the tentative agreement because it did not believe the deal can protect jobs “now or into the future.”

The BC Maritime Employers Association said the union rejected the deal without sending it to a full membership vote.