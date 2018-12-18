Ottawa offers $1.6-billion, mostly in loans, to boost struggling oil sector

The federal government is providing $1.6-billion in financial support to western Canada’s beleaguered oil industry, indicating the assistance is meant to tide companies over until new crude export capacity is added over the next couple years.

At a news conference in Edmonton Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr said $1.5-billion of the total would come in the form of loans from federal business development banks.

“These funds are available as we speak,” Mr. Sohi said.

Export Development Canada will provide up to $1-billion loans for support companies that want to invest in new equipment, expand their market or cover working capital needs. Business Development Bank of Canada will allocate $500-million in credit for smaller oil companies that are having cash-flow changes but are deemed to be financially viable. Ottawa will also provide an added $150-million for companies through existing programs that encourage investment in technological innovation.

The Liberal government is facing angry demonstrations across Alberta over its failure to get the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion back on track after a federal court quashed its approval in August. The anger turned to rage this fall after western Canadian crude prices ­- depressed by the lack of sufficient export capacity - fell sharply in relation to global oil benchmarks, touching as low as US$10 a barrel for heavy oil sands crude.

Critics, including the New Democratic Party government, offer a litany of other complaints, including federal intrusion in provincial energy jurisdiction and new legislation that industry fears will make it virtually impossible to obtain approval for new pipelines.

As thousands of Albertans attend rallies condemning the Liberal government, Mr. Sohi insisted Ottawa is doing everything it can to help the province through the tough times, while maintaining its focus on solving the problem by getting the Trans Mountain project completed in a way that answers the court’s concerns about inadequate Indigenous consultations and a gap in the environmental assessment that was conducted by the National Energy Board.

“Our government always has and always will stand with the energy industry and the hard working Canadians who are employed in the sector," said Mr. Sohi, who represents Edmonton Mill Woods in the House of Commons. "We understand that when Alberta hurts so does Canada.”

He noted the government had invested $4.5-billion to purchase the trans Mountain pipeline system when the project stalled last spring due to opposition from the government of British Columbia. And he insisted the government is working diligently to address the court decision, though Natural Resources Canada is still assembling the team to restart formal consultations with First Nations along the route.

Faced with a glut of crude inventories, Premier Rachel Notley last month ordered an across-the-board production cut of 8.7 per cent, starting in January. That move, together with the resumption of operations at some major U.S. refineries that were down for maintenance, has reduce the discount that western producers have been forced to accept for their crude.

Provincial opposition leader Jason Kenney was critical of Ottawa’s $1.6-billion aid package.

“Albertans want jobs, not handouts,” Mr. Kenney, the leader of the United Conservative Party, said on Twitter Tuesday. “They want a pipeline. And for Ottawa to stop its attacks on our livelihood.”