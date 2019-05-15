 Skip to main content

Out-of-control wildfire prompts additional evacuation alerts for properties near Osoyoos, B.C.

Out-of-control wildfire prompts additional evacuation alerts for properties near Osoyoos, B.C.

OSOYOOS, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A growing wildfire in British Columbia’s southern Okanagan region has prompted additional evacuation alerts for several properties west of the town of Osoyoos.

Residents of 13 properties along Sumac Road and Highway 3 in Cawston are being warned to be ready to leave on short notice as a wildfire sparked Monday by a burning vehicle has now scorched four square kilometres of bush.

The evacuation alert is in addition to one issued shortly after flames from the vehicle on Highway 3 spread into the surrounding grass and trees.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is burning in steep terrain and is considered out of control.

Forty firefighters backed up by two helicopters are working to contain it, and the wildfire service website says additional resources will be assigned over the coming days.

