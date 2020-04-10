 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Outdoors is a welcome relief from isolation, so use it wisely

Adrienne Tanner
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Adrienne Tanner is a Vancouver journalist who writes about civic affairs

Exercise is keeping me sane during this period of social isolation and I know many people feel the same way. The freedom to walk the dog and go for a cycle is a salvation at a time when we can’t go to work, restaurants or visit with friends and family. And what a week in the outdoors it has been; the air fresh and temperature warming, coaxing everything into bloom.

It’s not as free in other countries coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. A friend of mine in France was recently out walking with her husband and was stopped by the police who asked what they were doing. They told the officer they were exercising. He informed them running is exercising – not walking – and sent them home.

Story continues below advertisement

As I ride around Vancouver on my bike, I have found physical distancing a challenge along many of my favourite routes. I gave up riding the Seawall on Week 1. It’s too popular and I felt the paths too narrow to safely accommodate pedestrians and cyclists trying to maintain a two-metre distance. Same holds for the wonderful Arbutus Greenway. Although I love these routes for cycling, they are not working now.

City officials are aware of other pinch points across the city and are looking for road space to temporarily steal from cars given that traffic numbers are down by half, says Paul Storer, Vancouver’s acting transportation director.

This week, the Park Board took a baby step in the right direction by closing Stanley Park to vehicle traffic. By removing the cars, the board hopes to encourage cyclists to stick to the road, clearing more space on the Seawall for foot traffic. And starting Saturday, the eastbound lanes of Beach Avenue will be closed to vehicles to make room for bikes and pedestrians between Hornby Street and Stanley Park.

As attractive as this might sound, do not mistake this for an invite to a West End street party, Mr. Storer stresses. These steps are being taken so that people living in the densest part of the city can get some safe exercise, just like the rest of us. If too many people show up, as we head into a beautiful long weekend, I think we can expect the whole show to shut down.

If things go well, Mr. Storer says, the city will seek additional opportunities to clear more space for exercise. It will also try to deal with problems caused by queuing outside some shops, which makes it impossible for pedestrians to pass by in safety. In some cases, parking spots in front of the stores may be closed to create a safe detour.

Meanwhile, those seeking a hard workout should try to get it close to home at off hours, Mr. Storer suggests. Runners can head out early or late when the crowds of walkers thin. And there’s probably nothing wrong with cyclists heading out of town to pound it on less-travelled roads where traffic is also light. But please, slow it down on city routes.

I am nervous about other panting cyclists and joggers passing me, even at a two-metre distance. And now modelling done by the global engineering simulation giant Ansys suggests there may be cause for concern. Plume tests, which measure the reach of breath droplets trailing in the wake of a runner or cyclist, indicate physical-distancing guidelines should be increased when people are exercising outdoors, particularly for those downwind.

Story continues below advertisement

The modelling shows it is safer for people to run side by side or in a staggered formation to avoid the slipstream. It doesn’t say by how much, and I note this is not a peer-reviewed study and some experts are taking issue with the preliminary findings. Still, the modelling appears to validate my feeling of discomfort when a spandex-encased rider recently flew past me on the 10th Avenue Bikeway at full speed, breathing hard about a metre away.

The COVID-19 restrictions have made me feel a bit like a kid earning privileges from Mom, aka B.C.’s Medical Health Officer, Bonnie Henry. I’m trying my best to be good and hoping against hope others will, too. Our reward will be permission to stay outdoors.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies